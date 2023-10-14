The first approach with the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid took place in an area closed to traffic, to allow us to get to know the bike and its riding methods, which make it, as we will see below, very different in behavior and handling. dynamic approach.

Let’s start by talking about the riding position, a successful mix of sportiness and comfort: the footrests are set back, but not to cause excessive strain on the legs and knees after just a few km, while the half-handlebars are raised so as to keep the torso upright overall. The seat is very close to the ground and allows everyone to touch with both feet, helping to manage the 227kg curb weight of this bike. This is a high weight, even considering the double motor, the battery and the inverter, but it is optimally balanced.

Once the framework has been started, the very first approach is not intuitive: to put the motorbike into gear, it is not enough just to press the start button but it is necessary to first put the clutchless gearbox in neutral and then start to become familiar with the block on the left handlebar, where there are all the controls for choosing the modes driving. The first step is to decide whether to proceed exclusively with the thrust provided by the electric motor, which offers the possibility of automatic transmission or manual gearboxes, or whether to choose to drive hybrids, where there are two “maps”. Eco-Hybrid it is the quietest and will allow you to reduce consumption thanks to a more economical management of the power supply, and also in this you can decide whether to entrust the gear changes to the control unit or to your fingers, activating the convenient paddles on the handlebars. Finally, the Sport-Hybrid mode offers all the power available and allows you to activate, via a lever on the right side of the handlebar, the Boost, which releases all 9 kW of power from the electric motor and provides them to support the thermal unit.

The electric mode of the Ninja Hybrid (EV) provides little autonomy, around a dozen km, and can be used on short journeys, for example to move around the garage without making any noise or during stationary manoeuvres, taking advantage of the Walk option: it allows you to move up to a maximum of 5 km/h forwards or backwards, to facilitate movement of the motorbike at low speeds, giving considerable support when on slopes. However, the battery recharges while driving in hybrid modeand they are sufficient 50 minutes to go from 20% to 100%. However, what distinguishes this motorbike is the combination of the electric motor with the thermal one. This is something truly innovative and never seen on a production motorcycle. We really like the power delivery, which being supported by the electric engine is always fluid and linear along the entire range of the rev counter, with a notable extension up to the red zone located at 12,000 rpm. The gearbox, if used manually, is precise and all in all quick in engaging both when engaging and when downshifting: it can be a bit cumbersome at first if you are used to the classic pedal lever, but the “paddles” on the handlebars once Once you get the hang of it they are very comfortable.

Different story when you choose automatic activation in Hybrid-Eco and EV (electric only) mode: the gears are engaged in rapid sequence, a sign that they have been designed for purely urban driving at low speeds, and more drily, especially in low gears. Another “flaw” emerges when you slow down: the system takes a few seconds to downshift, making it less immediate than if it were activated by the driver. On a cycling level the Ninja 7 convinces with stability, stability and agility despite the rather high wheelbase. The suspension calibration is soft but supported just enough so as not to be sagging when driving cheerfully through the curves, demonstrating a certain directional rigor (provided you don’t force corner entries excessively) and good speed when changing direction. We can’t say it’s one of the sharpest sports bikes, but it’s fun, always predictable and above all it makes you forget about the kilos, so to speak “in excess”, compared to a motorbike of equal performance with only a combustion engine. The braking system is adequate, well modulated and with an ABS that intervenes promptly and discreetly, while at motorway speeds some excessive vibrations emerge on the handlebars and footrests.

The consumption? Kawasaki claims 27 km/l in Eco-Hybrid and around 25 in Sport-Hybrid.