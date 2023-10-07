After the concept seen for the first time at the last Eicma, Kawasaki shows the definitive images of the Ninja 7 Hybrid, first mass-produced hybrid motorcycleand reveals its main technical characteristics.

To power the bike we find a nnew 451 cc parallel twin engine, four-stroke and liquid-cooled, with clutchless gearbox that can be activated manually or automatically, combined with a battery-powered electric motor. This is unprecedented technology on a two-wheeler. Power is 59 HP which reaches 70 thanks to the e-boost. As for performance, Kawasaki anticipates that the data could be very interesting: lightning-fast acceleration thanks to the intervention of the electric engine on the thermal one and fuel consumption similar to that of a small-capacity engine.

As for the management of electronics, the Ninja 7 Hybrid has three driving modes (SPORT-HYBRID, ECO-HYBRID and EV2), which each offer a different response in power and delivery mode. Among the most interesting and innovative features we find the start-and-stop thanks to which, when the bike is stationary, the combustion engine stops to save fuel and reduce emissions, l’Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF) which, if selected, automatically chooses first gear when the motorbike is stationary, the handlebar shift and the “walk” mode in both forward and reverse gear to facilitate low-speed manoeuvres.