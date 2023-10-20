Angelique Boyer, Sebastián Rulli, Andrea Legarreta, Wendy, Nicola Porcella, Odalys García and commentators such as Enrique Burak They left the spotlight to become fans and applaud Katy Perry in the show she offered on Televisa San Ángel.

The television station’s Forum 2, where programs such as “En familia con Chabelo” were recorded for years, It was the setting for Televisa to announce the battery of content that it will offer for all its screens in 2024 in its Upfront.

But he reserved the titles to better give way to the surprise of the night: Perry’s performance.

Thus, in a matter of minutes, mushrooms sprouted on stage to make way for the 38-year-old singer, who He wore a red outfit that excited the attendees at Televisa.

Accompanied by three backup singers and four musicians dressed in silver, Perry He highlighted the affection he feels for the country and for Spanish, and shared the meaning of the name of his three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom he had with actor Orlando Bloom. “It means Margarita Paloma”, so he toasted with a tequila.

With songs like “Hot n cold”, “Roar”, “I kissed a girl” and “Firework”, the singer made celebrities like Wendy, Andrea Legarreta, Mayrín Villanueva, Angelique Boyer, Marie Claire Harp, Jorge Salinas dance and sing , Juan Soler and Fernando Colunga among many others.

“Katy! Katalina! We love you” a fan shouted at her. “It doesn’t seem like it!” Burak responded.

Perry took time to chat with the famous attendees: “I haven’t been here for five years… I love Mexico” and highlighted the work of storytellers, whom he said should feel proud of the work they do.

With videos, photos, selfies, celebrities and non-celebrities sought to record the moment on their cell phone, with the singer in the background, who also toasted with tequila with them: “Up, down… and in”, He said in Spanish with his glass in hand.

Between applause, emotion and phrases like “Katy, sister, you are already Mexican” – which the singer seemed not to fully understand – thanked her and “disappeared” among her mushrooms on stage.

