Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will lend their voices to two Peppa Pig characters in a special to commemorate the character’s 20th anniversary

Hasbro has revealed the participation of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) in a special dedicated to the famous character. The couple will lend their voices to the three episodes of the special titled “PEPPA PIG Wedding Party Special” in English, which will be released in spring 2024. This collaboration celebrates the 20th anniversary of the famous series, promising to take children and families on inspired adventures at wedding celebrations.

In this special, Katy Perry will voice the character of the suit designer, Mrs. Leopard, who collaborates with the preparations for the first wedding shown in the series. In turn, Orlando Bloom will play the jeweler, Mr. Raccoon , who also contributes to the wedding preparations. Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow surprise everyone with their wedding announcement, and the entire community rallies to make it unforgettable.

“It is an enormous privilege to have the collaboration of talents of the caliber of Katy and Orlando in the family adventures of PEPPA PIG,” said Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment and eOne’s Family Brands. “Collaborating with artists of such high caliber demonstrates the global success of PEPPA PIG. “This is just one of the many exciting projects we have planned to commemorate PEPPA PIG’s 20th anniversary in 2024. Everyone is invited to our year-round celebration.”

About the series:

Peppa Pig is a British animated television series for preschoolers that has been broadcast for almost 20 years, with nine seasons in over 180 territories until 2023. The series follows the adventures of Peppa Pig. A character who lives with his family, her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, as well as his diverse community of friends. Successful globally, the brand connects with consumers at all touchpoints. From television to theme parks to retail. As a lifelong friend. Peppa Pig encourages children to go on adventures together and explore the world around them, giving them the confidence to approach every step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.