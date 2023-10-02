In 1995, Katalin Karikó had the worst meeting of her career. What’s more, she probably had the worst meeting of her life. After five years pursuing an idea that no one took seriously, she had just recovered from cancer and with her husband trapped in Hungary due to a visa problem, the University of Pennsylvania decided that that afternoon it was all over.

He could stay in college if he wanted, he could continue researching if he wanted; but the University has just made it clear to him that they did not believe in his project, that they were not going to support him and that, honestly, he did not believe that he was going anywhere. It was not the first, nor would it be the last: but that does not make the drink any less bitter.

Karikó knew that what he was experiencing was a fairly common practice in the North American academic world. In essence, it was nothing more than a quick way to get rid of academics who did not meet expectations. “Usually at that point, people say goodbye and leave because it’s [una experiencia] horrible,” Karikó herself explained in an interview.

There are only two things that differentiate this case from the thousands of degradations that occurred every year: the first is that Karikó did not abandon him; The second is that he was right. Today, the Nobel committee has just awarded him the Medicine and Physiology prize for “for the development of modified messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that marked the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Long before the Nobel

In 1990, a team at the University of Wisconsin achieved something that seemed impossible: they were able to “hijack” the molecular machinery of a mouse’s cells with a sequence of messenger RNA and use it to produce a handful of enzymes. It seems like a tremendously technical question and it was. But it was something more: a key.

And if we learned to synthesize mRNA with sufficient precision, we would have found the key that would allow us to use our own bodies to manufacture “antibodies to vaccinate against infections, enzymes to reverse rare diseases or growth agents to repair damaged heart tissue.” We would have the key that would open the floodgates of a new scientific revolution.

It was a real possibility, yes; but also one that is too dangerous: after all, introducing millions of ‘genomic instructions’ into the body could end up creating a massive immune response with unpredictable consequences for patients. However, young Katalin Karikó clung to that promise tooth and nail.

He spent the entire 90s and much of the early 2000s working on the matter. In fact, it was not until 2005 that Karikó and Weissman found a solution to that problem. It was huge, great, fantastic news. A revolutionary experiment: something that went completely unnoticed. Neither Karikó nor Weissman threw in the towel.

The vault key

A couple of years later, Derrick Rossi, who was working with stem cells at Harvard University, began to play with the possibility of using Karikó and Weissman’s solution to create embryonic stem cells from adult cells. The connections began to happen and before the end of the decade it was already clear that what they had in their hands was something that went far beyond stem cells.

In less than a decade, this technology would make it possible to stop the largest pandemic that humanity had seen in a century. And, immediately afterwards, he began to clear up areas such as cancer, HIV and thousands of rare diseases. 30 years ago, messenger RNA was the promise of a totally new medicine; today it is an incontestable reality.

A reality that we owe, in large part, to a Hungarian biochemist who, despite everything, decided to move forward.

In Xataka | Moderna only needed two days to design its COVID vaccine: here’s how new mRNA technology has already changed vaccine manufacturing

Image | Penn Medicine