Karol G increasingly generates more reactions from his followers due to his musical achievements and his ability to reinvent his image, which looks changed even as he announced a new tour through Latin America.

The 32-year-old singer experienced a boost in her musical career after releasing the song “TQG” with her compatriot Shakira; now, as part of the Tomorrow She Will Be Nice Tour will give a Christmas gift to his fans and will stop in his native Medellín.

Karol G will come to Guadalajara

Karol G announced this Tuesday that he will go on a Latin American tour that will stop in Guadalajara, next February 23 at the March 3 stadiumto continue presenting their album Mañana Sera Bonito and the “Bichota season” edition of it.

After her successful tour of the United States, where she has filled the main stadiums with all the tickets sold, the Colombian will tour Latin America in 2024, and He also assured that Europe will come later.

“I heard someone say that they wanted the MSB (Mañana Sera Bonito) Tour IN LATIN AMERICA… Are we ready???,” he said on his networks, where he posted a video announcing the tour.

Ticket prices have not been shared yet.

