SOREANG VOICE – Real Madrid is in talks with Saudi Pro League giants, Al-Ittihad, to bring back their former captain, Karim Benzema, to Santiago Bernabeu.

The French striker moved to the Gulf country this summer, along with a number of other leading European stars.

Benzema left Real Madrid after his contract at the club expired, ending his 14-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The future of the French striker is the topic of much discussion towards the end of the 2022-23 season, as his contract at Madrid expires.

Also Read: 5 Impacts of Helicopter Parenting, Parenting Patterns that Pay Excessive Attention

Al-Ittihad managed to convince Benzema to swap Spain for Saudi Arabia, and he joined compatriot N’Golo Kante at the club.

The Saudi Pro League champion signed a contract with the striker until 2026.

The uncertainty surrounding his future that summer ensured that Benzema never got the chance to say goodbye to the club’s fans.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is desperate to fix this, and is currently in talks with his club, as reported by El Nacional.

Perez has proposed a friendly match between Real Madrid and Al-Ittihad at the Santiago Bernabeu, to allow the striker to say goodbye properly.

Also Read: Viral Action of Motorcyclist Desperate to Take Traffic Cones on Pasuruan Streets, Netizen: Vespa Matic Cooks Nyuri

The proposal includes the opportunity for Benzema to play one last game in a Real Madrid shirt, and he would play half a game for each team.

Benzema has contributed three goals and two assists in seven league games with Al-Ittihad so far this season.

The defending champions are currently fourth in the standings, four points adrift of the top of the standings.

Karim Benzema joined Los Blancos as a talented young player in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais.

The Frenchman left a lasting legacy at the club, and leaves as the club’s most decorated player.

Benzema won 25 major titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

He also won the Ballon d’Or in 2022, a fitting honor for his achievements in the 2021-22 season when he guided Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Benzema is only behind Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo for the number of goals scored in a Los Blancos shirt, with a score of 354 goals.

Despite his achievements with the club, he is one of the often forgotten players in the club’s recent history.

The 35-year-old striker will be given the respect he deserves for his services to the club if the match is sanctioned.

His career at the club was iconic, and he helped raise the next generation of strikers, including Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.