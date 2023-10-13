After the emotional moment lived with Alejandro on the set of The Voice, Karen’s whirlwind has arrived.

For the talent, singing in the Blind Auditions of La Voz is quite a challenge, which is why it is very important to go all out to fulfill her dream.

The young woman surprised on stage singing Control, a song by Zoe Wees. Karen has gone on stage thinking that she is in a safe place and leaving all her fears aside.

The talent has unleashed madness among the coaches and, as soon as they heard her voice, everyone agreed on the beautiful echo it has. Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco turned practically at the same time, and the Barcelona native did not hesitate to block Pablo López.

The coach went to press the button and was surprised when he could not turn around, while Malú turned around at the end.

“Can you heal my heart?” Pablo López said when he saw that he had no options to fight for talent.

The rest of the coaches have started to talk to try to convince the talent: “I need you,” Orozco said, and stressed: “I have blocked half of my heart.”

The Puerto Rican wanted to emphasize that he turned around first, while Malú has played all his cards with the talent.

What tension! Karen has chosen to go directly to Luis Fonsi’s team, which has caused great happiness in the coach who did not expect it at all. And what a performance the talent has done!