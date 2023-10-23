The Chiefs prove to be the team to beat and the Eagles a roller. Here are the results of all the games played. The day will conclude with Monday Night Minnesota-San Francisco

Kansas City and Philadelphia win and convince, New England raises its head. The seventh NFL Sunday, with 11 games scheduled, does not disappoint: it offers many thrilling endings. The day will be completed by Monday Night Minnesota-San Francisco.

KANSAS CITY-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 31-17

The Chiefs are the team to beat in the AFC. Not only because they are the reigning champions and have the best record, 6 wins and 1 loss, so far, but because they boast the most unstoppable offensive tandem in the league: Mahomes-Kelce, who have shared 50 touchdowns. The quarterback throws for 424 yards this time, with 4 tries, the tight end receives for 179 yards and a touchdown. Coach Reid’s defense in the second half does not concede a single point to the feared attack of the Chargers, who, with a 2-4 record, are a huge disappointment. Justin Herbert is intercepted twice, the Chiefs, as icing on the cake, pamper Mecole Hardman, the prodigal son receiver who returned home after his stint with the Jets.

PHILADELPHIA-MIAMI 31-17

The Eagles super defense wins the challenge against the Dolphins super attack. Even the other team starring in the 2023 Super Bowl, then defeated by the Chiefs, therefore rose to 6-1 record, the best in the NFL. It does so by winning Sunday Night against an ambitious team, with a 5-2 record, but which has so far failed to prove its easy successes against “ranking” teams. Philly limits the visiting running game to just 45 yards, holds Tua Tagovailoa to 199 effective, also intercepted by Darius Slay, and in attack relies on the exploits of AJ Brown, who shows off 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. Immarkable. Debut in the Eagle jersey for Julio Jones.

NEW ENGLAND-BUFFALO 29-25

Yet another disappointment in a bad season, already to be thrown away, seems to be looming on the horizon for the Pats (2-5) when Josh Allen with 1’53” left to play scores the passing touchdown with a sneak, converted from 2 points for the external 25-22. But this time the Patriots, after 3 defeats in a row, 4 consecutively against the Bills, know how to change the score. Mac Jones finds tight end Mike Gesicki in the end zone with 12″ still on the clock and thus gives the 300th victory to Coach Belichick who, according to a fresh rumor, renewed for the Boston franchise in the summer. Questionable move, but one that marks the present and future of the Pats. Eternal. Bills 4-3 record now. Disappointing. The injuries are only partial justification, the pre-season expectations were certainly higher.

OTHER GAMES

Two refereeing topics are causing discussion throughout America. Those who gave victories to Cleveland – 39-38 over Indianapolis – and Pittsburgh – 24-17 over the Los Angeles Rams. Both dragged by the extraordinary defenses, with Garrett and Watt frightening, but also by gross errors in favor respectively in the form of penalties which then lead to the touchdown of the Browns overtaking and of a wrong measurement which is worth the first down which closes the game for the Steelers after a sneak by Pickett. Baltimore’s show of strength that overwhelms Detroit 38-6 thanks to the deadly pass rush and Lamar Jackson in his best version. The kick at the end of the usually glacial Koo allows the Falcons to go 16-13 in Tampa and take the lead of the Division, the defense of the New York Giants holds in the final for the 14-7 success over Washington. Everything was easy for Seattle, which doubled Arizona 20-10 dragged by Walker’s runs, and for Chicago over Las Vegas, down 30-12 with the freshman Bagent, a second division college quarterback, who made a great impression as a replacement for the injured Fields . Denver beats Green Bay 19-17: Locke’s interception to the mediocre Love closes it. Not regretting Rodgers in Wisconsin is proving to be an impossible mission.

