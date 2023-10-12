This news surprised all Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about the departure of PlatinumGames from Hideki Kamiya.

Specifically, it seems that it was confirmed that the creative I was going to leave the company today, October 12, 2023, according to an official announcement from the studio. Kamiya was one of the co-founders of PlatinumGames, along with current CEO Atsushi Inabata and former members Shinji Mikami and Tatsuya Minami. The company was founded on October 1, 2007. During his time at PlatinumGames, Kamiya directed popular titles such as Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101. He also served as creative director on Sol Cresta.

Both PlatinumGames and Kamiya shared statements about the situation, but did not shed much light on what happened. However, Hideki Kamiya has offered A little more information on his new YouTube channel.

In a nearly 10-minute debut video, Kamiya launched his YouTube channel and talked about his departure from PlatinumGames. Although the exact reasons behind his decision are not known, he provided more information than in previous statements.

Kamiya mentioned that he felt refreshed after leaving Platinum and expressed his desire to continue creating games. He also clarified that he will not be retiring anytime soon and that he is continuing his path as a playmaker. Furthermore, Kamiya mentioned that he won’t be able to work in the same industry for a year due to certain reasons, so it will have to pass some time before I can share good news.

The exact reason behind Kamiya’s departure has yet to be fully revealed, and may not be known for another year, keeping the true reason a secret. We will be paying attention. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. We read you carefully in the section below!

Fuente.