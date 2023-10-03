Kagurabachi is the manga that is on the lips of hundreds of thousands of fans this last week. Since its recent devastating premiere on Manga Plus, surpassing Boruto: Blue Vortex in recent total reads, the work of mangaka Hokazono Takeru, is a true delight. We recommend you see our article on everything you need to know about Kagurabachi.

Especially for lovers of Shonen and revenge stories. With a character totally absorbed in making up for the devastating damage done to him. We will navigate between pages aware that we are facing a unique story of overcoming, violence and a spiral of revenge that seems to have no end.

This manga draws heavily from others like Tokyo Revengers, Demon Slayer and even Berserk, obviously bridging the distances between all these productions. That is why we can’t help but think what a Kagurabachi anime would be like and why it would compete with greats like Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The story of Chihirothe protagonist of Kagurabachi, is gloomy and dark and after a traumatic event he will immerse himself in a spiral of hate, violence and death from which he will not and will not be able to escape.

A story full of action, epic combat, adrenaline and darkness. Perfect for lovers of the shonen genre. Lately these stories are having a great success among the public general anime. The Kagurabachi anime would surely be structured in a unique first season to test the waters. Still We don’t know how many episodes the manga will have. since it has just started. If a future Kagurabachi anime is released could run the risk of having a faster pace than the weekly manga posts.

It would rival the greats like Kimetsu and Jujutsu Kaisen thanks to its growing popularity, its charismatic and deep characters, and a story that starts from tragedy (like Demon Slayer). Also with touches of humor at certain moments, and above all an incessant fight for revenge and personal improvement.

Cover image credits: Shiredora Artworks