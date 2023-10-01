Weekly Shonen Jump has recently released one of the most interesting Shonen mangas we have had throughout the year. So much so that it has recently surpassed Boruto: Blue Vortex in Manga Plus readers. Kagurabachi is the new manga that is sweeping Weekly Shonen Jump, and many have already been fans of the manga who have wanted to give it a chance and delve into a dark fantasy story full of revenge. In this article we will help you discover everything you need to know about Kagurabachi.

This is the official synopsis of the Kagurabachi manga

The Kagura Bachi manga is having an incredible adaptation by the general public. At the time of writing this article We have 2 episodes available in Manga Plus. The first came out on September 17, and the second on the 24th. The first chapter is called “Mission”, and the second “Heaps”. They are currently only available to view online in English.

Young Chihiro spends her days training with her famous blacksmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword maker himself. The foolish father and the serious son… thought these days would last forever. But, suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his sword now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!

What is the plot of Kagurabachi?

Kagura Bachi is the creation of mangaka Hokazono Takeru, who is taking the first steps into this complex world. And at the moment it seems that it is having a good impact among the general public. We invite you to read our article on the best recommended anime by genre if you are also looking for more information about the current world of anime in 2023. Below we will give you more details about Kagura Bachi:

It is a manga series classified within the “Shonen” category. Shonen is characterized by being an action anime or manga aimed at a young audience, such as Boku no Hero, Chainsaw Man and others. The future of Kagura Bachi It promises to be very fruitful, thanks to its aesthetics, its art and its main character. It reminds many fans of Demon Slayer and Tokyo Revengers in terms of combat style and design, while the darkness of the story takes cues from Kentaro Miura’s manga work: Berserk.

The history is full of combat and improvement. The revenge It will be a vital plot point. It is a journey in search of those who hurt the protagonist.

A totally protagonist dejected by the loss the one who drives revenge.

Some panels of the work

Kagurabachi takes inspiration from great works of the genre, such as Tokyo Revengers, Berserk and Demon Slayer, although obviously they are small brushstrokes, since we are facing a unique story that manages to breathe its own essence. Below we will leave you some images and promotional panels of the work so you can take a look:

The next chapter of Kagurabachi It will premiere on October 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in Spanish time.

More details about the Kagurabachi manga

Kagurabachi was leaked on the internet before its release, and it gave a lot to talk about in its beginnings. His first day in Shonen Jump was a real success which has been extended to the present day and seems to be the usual trend of the manga. Managed to exceed 200,000 visits in one day and be ahead of major productions such as Boruto, Dragon Ball and Spy x Family. A feat only available to the best. Kagurabachi tells us the story of Chihiro, a young man who learns the art of the sword alongside his father, one of the most famous blacksmiths in the area.

Tragedy will come to Chihiro’s life when she least expects it. changing your way of being forever and dipping it in a story of revenge that will know no limits. We will see if this story is something specific or will manage to establish itself as something continuous as the months go by, entering the range of the best shonen mangas of 2023. And who knows if in the future we will have an anime adaptation.