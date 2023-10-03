Suara.com – A total of 13,267 people are said to have joined or logged into the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). They joined after Kaesang Pangarep was chosen as Chairman of PSI replacing Giring Ganesha.

PSI General Chair Kaesang Pangarep greets tens of thousands of new cadres.

“To the 13 thousand friends who have joined PSI, welcome. “We have to do politics happily,” said Kaesang at a press conference in Jakarta, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

President Jokowi’s youngest son said that from September 25 2023 to October 3 2023 afternoon, there was an increase in party members.

Those who have just joined or logged in, said Kaesang, are candidates for legislative members and party cadres.

He invited people to join PSI if they wanted to do politics happily and move on from the old ways of criticizing and demeaning other people.

Furthermore, Kaesang said that he and the PSI administrators would continue to make political visits to various places in Indonesia with the aim of introducing the party and PSI’s ideology to the public.

“There are those who plan to enter politics but are afraid, please join,” he said.

During the meeting, there were a number of young people who declared themselves to be joining PSI, starting from former Bekasi KPUD commissioner Pedro, former third generation JKT 48 personnel Zebi and others.

They stated that they had joined PSI and were ready to carry out the party’s program. (Between)