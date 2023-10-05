Suara.com – The General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep intends to meet the general chairs of political parties in Indonesia. This was a series of political safaris that Kaesang carried out after serving as general chairman of PSI.

After meeting the General Chairperson of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board, Yahya Cholil Staquf or Gus Yahya, Kaesang admitted that he would meet with a number of other parties.

Kaesang’s closest agenda is to meet the General Chairperson of the Muhammadiyah Central Leadership (PP) Haedar Nashir in Yogyakarta.

“Tomorrow (today) early in the morning we fly to Jogja,” said Kaesang in Menteng, Central Jakarta, Thursday (5/10/2023).

Furthermore, Kaesang admitted that he was still waiting for PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri to return from abroad to visit.

“We’ll just go with it. Whenever we want, we’re ready,” he stressed.

Kaesang admitted that he was adjusting his schedule with all political party leaders, including the General Chair of the Gerinda Party, Prabowo Subianto.

“The schedules clashed, no one was closest, we were waiting for each other,” said Kaesang.

Furthermore, he admitted that he had no problem getting invitations from other political parties to discuss with each other.

“We are open, hopefully the schedule is suitable,” said President Joko Widodo’s youngest son.