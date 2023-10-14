Suara.com – Indonesian Solidarity Party legislative candidates are given the freedom to criticize policies, but not attack other people’s personalities in the 2024 election contest.

This statement was made directly by the General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep after attending the North Sulawesi Land Coffee Bappilu PSI Consolidation event in Manado, Saturday (14/10/2023).

“We don’t need to attack other people. If the policies we are attacking are fine, that’s fine, but don’t let it affect other people’s personalities,” he said as quoted by Antara.

Apart from that, President Jokowi’s youngest son also encouraged legislative candidates from his party to get involved in helping the community more often.

“Work comes down to the community work, work, work, work, work, work, work. Seven times,” he said.

Kaesang also expressed his optimism that PSI could win one seat in the DPR and one faction at the provincial level for North Sulawesi (Sulut).

“Yes, the specific target (for North Sulawesi) is maybe we can get one DPR RI candidate to enter Senayan and if we go from the province to the regions we can get a faction, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the DPW PSI North Sulawesi, Melky Jakhin Pangemanan, believes that his party can achieve this target for a number of reasons, including the presence of Kaesang Pangarep.

“In North Sulawesi we have one electoral district for the DPR RI, there are 6 seats. Our target is to have one seat for the DPR RI from the North Sulawesi electoral district. PSI we are sure we can get that and in the Provincial DPRD we are very confident in the political work that has been carried out, ” he said. (Between)

