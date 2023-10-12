Suara.com – The management of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) were moved after Prabowo Subianto warmly welcomed their arrival to the accompaniment of marching band songs.

In fact, it was later discovered that the song played by the marching band in front of Prabowo’s house on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta was actually a PSI march.

“Once again we would like to thank the General Chairperson and the other Gerindra staff, because their welcome was very lively. Honestly, our friends from PSI were very touched because the PSI march was played in front of their house, sir, thank you sir once again,” turur Kaesang, Thursday (12/10/2023).

It is known that PSI’s visit to Prabowo’s residence today was a return visit when Prabowo visited the PSI DPP on August 2 2023. Kaesang highlighted Prabowo’s visit.

Kaesang praised Prabowo’s attitude in agreeing to visit the PSI office, even though PSI is a non-parliamentary party.

“And I think many friends here really appreciate and respect what he has done for us all this time,” said Kaesang.

Greeted by the Marching Band

Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto welcomed the presence of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) group led directly by General Chairman Kaesang Pangarep.

Prabowo was seen coming out of his residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV to greet Kaesang and the PSI management who arrived at 17.00 WIB. He was accompanied by the Daily Chair of the Gerindra Party DPP Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.

Kaesang was seen wearing a red jacket with the words “Anti Corruption Political Party” and was warmly welcomed by the host, Prabowo. Prabowo himself wore a white safari shirt which is his trademark.

As Prabowo welcomed Kaesang, the marching band that had been prepared in front of Prabowo’s residence then sang a song. Prabowo then invited Kaesang to listen to the song being sung. The two of them listened intently to the song sung by the marching band.

After he finished listening, Kaesang appeared to be condescending and bowed his body to Prabowo. Responding to Kaesang’s attitude, Prabowo patted Kaesang on the shoulder and then embraced him. The two of them couldn’t stop laughing at this moment.

Prabowo and Kaesang then greeted the media crew who had been waiting for their moment together.

After that, Prabowo invited Kaesang to walk towards the entrance gate to the house. While walking towards the gate, Prabowo greeted the PSI management who were also present including PSI Secretary General Raja Juli Antoni, Deputy Chair of the PSI Advisory Board Grace Natalie, and PSI Advisory Board Members Giring Ganesha and Isyana Bagoes Oka.

Prabowo and Kaesang then went into the house to hold a meeting behind closed doors.