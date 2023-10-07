Is the defeat reduced to this aspect of the placings alone? Or is there anything else you didn’t like?“I think the team played the right game in the first half, doing what they had to do. We removed all the references by playing well and creating unexploited opportunities. The second half started immediately like this, the second corner kick was a another goal. It’s becoming difficult to analyze now. Then it’s normal for Juve to close up and stay there and wait. It becomes very tough. The match was prepared and played the way we wanted, we knew this aspect of the placings but I didn’t expect to concede goals like this. Even the first corner is given away in a rather sensational way.”

Did you struggle to get Zapata and all the attackers moving?“There were many passes towards Zapata, but I think that Bremer played a very good match. I saw Vlasic very alive and attentive. We knew that Seck could suffer a bit with Danilo. It wasn’t a great day for the attack but we attacked anyway, there were opportunities especially in the first half but we didn’t make the most of them properly. These details are condemning us, this is football and we’re not good at these things. All the derbies we’ve played have been poor in this one particular”.

Can you think about trying the two strikers during the break?“Against Lazio we put two forwards and we didn’t create much. I expect more from everyone, the team plays and attacks, I expect a little more. In certain situations we can do better, let’s see in the break with those who remain how to set up the continuation. There are some problems that I have to resolve.”

The fans continue to sing post-match despite the defeat. “I think that in these two years the boys have always done their best and have had good championships. I try to encourage them to do a little more, which is a huge disappointment for me and for these fans. I’ve been in Turin for two and a half years and I’m still not managed to give him this joy.”

October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 8:31 pm)

