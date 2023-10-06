The organized groups of the Juventus curve will be present with banners, drums and flags in their sector

Juventus will take to the field tomorrow in the match valid for the eighth day of the Italian Serie A championship. Torino will arrive within the friendly walls of the Allianz stadium for a derby that already promises to be fiery, at least in the stands.

After being seen again at the stadium against Lazio, on the occasion of tomorrow’s match the Curva Sud of Juventus will see the return of organized support with great fanfare: after the disagreements of recent years, which had led to the removal of the groups from the stands because unable to bring any type of cheering material, the same groups will be present in the corner tomorrow.

The Turin Police Headquarters has in fact given the OK to reintroduce drums, flags and megaphones in Curva. A great victory, and another step in the process of returning the stadium to that fortress that it was during the years of 9 consecutive championships.

October 6 – 12.01pm

