The ball sent into the goal by Manuel Locatelli at San Siro against Milan has a unique value. The midfielder’s goal, which earned them a 1-0 victory, brought Juventus three fundamental points, both in terms of standings and in terms of self-esteem. Juventus fans will hardly forget that frame, which occurred in the 63rd minute of the second half: right-footed shot from outside, deflection by Krunic, Mirante on the ground and the ball in the goal. Then the tears, exactly seven years after Locatelli – wearing the Milan shirt – defeated Juventus in the same stadium. The coincidences of life.

ball with the goal up for grabs

Socios.com, the digital fan token platform, wanted to offer Juventus fans a unique opportunity. An auction is open directly on the Socios app – in the “prizes” section – to win the original ball kicked by Locatelli for the winning goal at San Siro. Fan token holders will be able to participate with a large sum: 2703 tokens is the minimum bet to enter the list of candidates for the final victory. The auction for the ball will remain open until 2pm on October 28th, then whoever bids the most will take home the prize.