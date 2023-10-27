Federico Gatti, Juventus defender, has released some statements on AC Milan striker Rafael Leao

Federico Gattidefender of Juventusreleased some statements on the Juventus club’s ‘Twitch’ channel, focusing in particular on the Juventus striker Milan Rafael Leao. Here are his words about it.

Federico Gatti’s words on Rafael Leao

—

“Leao is difficult to mark because he is strong and has an incredible stature. He has impressive physical power, so you have to play a game with incredible attention and stay on top of him.” READ ALSO: Milan, the results of the exams for Jovic and the return of Okafor >>>