Rabiot lived up to the captaincy, while Danilo gave moral support to Fagioli. Giuntoli spoke about Juve as a family: the words of Locatelli and Szczesny were significant in this regard

Giovanni Albanese

25 October 2023 (change at 4.38pm) – MILAN

Juve is starting from itself. Cristiano Giuntoli, referring to the Fagioli case – and how the entire club decided to support him humanely in the most delicate phase of his career – spoke of “a big family”. In fact, in recent days the boy has found himself surrounded by the affection of all his teammates, the technical staff led by Max Allegri and the entire management, feeling the warmth of home. Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli also spoke about their closeness towards him: the former captain for an evening at San Siro, the latter a protagonist with Milan and author of the goal that decided the match.

HUMAN APPROACH

—

Danilo acted as an older brother alongside Nicolò: captain and leader as he is, the Brazilian has always been appreciated for his very human approach to the Juventus context. Some time ago Allegri said he was “positively struck by his sensitivity”, in the Juve that is emerging he is certainly the soul that unites young and old towards a first great goal to be achieved: becoming a team. Many signs regarding the growth of a healthy group ready to remain united even in difficulties have arrived at the start of the season: from that circle that the eleven starters form before each match to listen to their captain, to the celebrations at goals that involve the entire bench and not just a few individuals, how you manage to get more fired up – as a team – in the face of difficulties.

THE KEY

—

It’s a young Juve, yes, but with important potential. The only bad slip up was against Sassuolo: be careful, however, that the most experienced players in the squad, especially Szczesny, were the ones who collapsed in that future match. And perhaps also for this reason, once the incident was over, the team returned to resume the journey towards that search for identity. If Rabiot is the key face of the change of recent years, Locatelli can better represent this year’s growth: he had started badly, but this time Allegri took his side; thus, having acquired a better condition – and feeling the coach’s trust – the midfielder began to put together a series of positive performances. The tears of Milan-Juve were liberating: he has grown a lot.

HEALTHY ENVIRONMENT

—

In his light, insightful but non-invasive approach, immediately putting himself at the service of Allegri and the team, Giuntoli brought greater serenity to everyday life. Now everyone knows they can count on a point of reference who represents the company on the field, the technician doesn’t have to do everything alone (unlike the second part of last year) and each collaborator has recalibrated to their own dimension: emergency over. A certain harmony has returned to the internal environment: it is true that the younger average age in the squad allows us to work at a higher pace, but the atmosphere has really changed at Continassa. And much is obviously due to the technician, who last summer safeguarded the work carried out in unsuspecting times (i.e. last year, in a situation devoid of any normality) to now give continuity to the method.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

EQUILIBRIUM

—

Each member of the squad has a sense of revenge for what they had to experience last season, associated with that sense of belonging that stood out in the toughest moments of last year. From Bremer, who could have changed course last summer due to the many offers received, to Vlahovic and Chiesa, who want to demonstrate that they are worthy of a big club like Juve. Then there are young people who have less experience in the top flight but have played many more games in black and white than everyone else: people like Miretti, Kean or Nicolussi Caviglia have grown up in the club since the Pulcini category. And Allegri also relies on them as on those 2-3 loyal players that he strongly wanted in his squad last summer. Among them also Milik, another bringer of balance in the group.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED