At the end of the match between Croatia and Turkey the young Juventus player Kenan Yildiz exchanged shirts with Luka Modric

After an excellent start to the season between Juve Next Gen and the first team, Kenan Star he earned the call-up with the Turkish senior national team. The young Juventus talent made his debut against Croatiawinning 0-1.

At the end of the match Yildiz saw his dream thwarted: he exchanged shirts with an international football legend like Luka Modric. The two have exactly 20 years differenceon the one hand a promise and on the other one of the strongest midfielders in recent history.

The Juve player posted the photo with the Real Madrid midfielder on social media, writing: “Football offers magical moments.”

October 14, 2023 (changed October 14, 2023 | 11:00)

