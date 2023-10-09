On the field for only three parts, closed by the progress of Kostic and Cambiaso, the 2003 class is on the starting list. Unless…

Giovanni Albanese

@GiovaAlbanese

9 October – Turin

Maybe the opportunities will come later, so far it has been an anonymous season for Iling Jr. Allegri only allowed him three minutes, a total of 89 minutes played: less than one match. The 2003 class struggled to find space in the same lane as Kostic and Cambiaso: the former returned to being the starter after the transfer window closed, after a long period in the spotlight for a possible transfer (but Juve did not receive any suitable offers); the second continues on his path to inclusion which could lead him to be increasingly central to the Juventus project in the long term. Thus, for Iling Jr the spaces have become smaller and in view of January it cannot be ruled out that the boy could ask to leave.

reduced use

—

The left-handed winger has a contract expiring in 2025: for now there is little margin for a renewal. Juve’s problem is that, without adequate valorisation over the course of the year, the player’s value risks remaining low next summer. And in the absence of the extension it would be detrimental, especially because the player could even be freed for nothing – already committing to another club, without moving on from Juve – in the following January. The Juventus management is already working to manage the situation as best as possible, for now the player is working calmly and with the belief that he can carve out some important space for himself in the coming weeks: but without excluding the possibility of moving during the January transfer window, especially if it does not feel involved.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

assessment

—

Juve last summer was willing to sell Iling Jr for a 20 million deal. Several surveys arrived from the Premier League, but none of the offers reached the quota set by the Continassa men. The boy stood out for the English Under-20 national team (and gave up the World Cup to be a protagonist for Juve at the end of last season) and has several admirers in England because he grew up in Chelsea’s youth sector (Juve had him taken 0 from there, making inroads with the opportunity to arrive first among the professionals with the Second team), but so far no interesting offers. The Bianconeri would have liked to include him as a technical counterpart in the Berardi operation, but Sassuolo only wanted cash. Bologna had only asked for him on a dry loan.

October 9 – 10.21pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED