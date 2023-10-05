Allegri finds Kostic again but low back pain continues to keep the Serbian striker out, already absent against Atalanta: the decision will be made tomorrow: against Toro Milik is favored over Kean alongside Chiesa, the four-man defense may vary

5 October – Turin

Pessimism continues to filter through about Vlahovic’s availability for Saturday’s derby. The attacker also trained separately this morning: his low back pain is still bothering him too much, he doesn’t seem to be able to return to the squad even just for the bench. Allegri still has one day to make a final assessment: for now, however, the glass remains half empty, more no than yes in short. On the other hand, the Juventus coach has found Kostic back in the group, who at this point will play his cards to earn a shirt: against Torino his contribution could certainly be very useful, both in terms of experience and for technical-tactical guarantees necessary in such a delicate match.

ESSENTIAL CHURCH

—

Without Vlahovic (already out against Atalanta last Sunday) Allegri should focus on Milik: the Polish striker is back available, he worked well during the week and is clearly ahead of Kean, who didn’t make good use of the first opportunity in Bergamo from the beginning. Juve’s extra man this year is Chiesa: he has already scored four goals, but above all he is the certainty in attack of this first part of the season. Allegri worked on the movements of the back four during the week: if this were the case straight away, Danilo could play full-back and open up space for one of Cambiaso or Weah on the opposite front. But it is not so obvious that the coach will change at this time.

THE GAME SYSTEM

—

The 3-5-2 could provide more certainties for now, with Gatti, Danilo and one of Bremer and Rugani protecting Szczesny: the choice of the third defender will be determined by the condition of the Brazilian, who left the pitch in Bergamo due to cramps . Even in midfield we are moving towards continuity, with the usual run-off between Miretti and Fagioli to complete the midfield with Locatelli and Rabiot. A possible four-man defensive line would give McKennie the opportunity to play midfielder, with Miretti (or Yildiz) in the attacking midfield position: but Allegri has not yet decided and therefore is keeping all hypotheses open. If Kostic gives guarantees on the eve of the match, he will be able to start, with Chiesa and Milik up front.

October 5, 2023 (changed October 5, 2023 | 2.35pm)

