Natan from Napoli, Bani from Genoa, Gyomber from Salernitana, Maleh from Empoli and Paredes from Roma stopped for a match. Stop also for Juric, Torino coach. And Inter sanctioned for chanting against Lukaku

The Sports Judge disqualified Natan of Napoli, Bani of Genoa, Gyomber of Salernitana, Maleh of Empoli and Paredes of Roma for one round of the championship. De Winter (Genoa), Pablo Mari (Monza), Rafia (Lecce) and Okoli (Frosinone) join the warning list. Torino coach Ivan Juric was also suspended for one match. For the fines, 15 thousand euros to Milan for throwing smoke bombs and chants towards Napoli members; 12 thousand to Napoli for throwing smoke bombs and bottles; 5 thousand to Inter for chanting against Roma’s Lukaku; of 3 thousand to Roma for having unjustifiably delayed the start of the second half by approximately three minutes.

In relation to the episode which involved Gatti of Juve on Saturday evening in the match against Verona, the Sports Judge, having received a ritual report from the Federal Prosecutor regarding the violent conduct of the same player towards his opponent Djuric of Verona, which occurred on the 26th ° of the first half, the relevant television images, with full technical and documentary guarantee, have been acquired and examined; having heard the Match Director who, with an email sent at 1.57 am on 31 October 2023, declared “I hereby declare that the clash between Gatti (Juventus) and Djuric (Verona) which occurred during the game in progress, was initiated by me assessed on the pitch and sanctioned as a foul with a direct free kick”, decided not to apply sanctions in relation to the conduct reported by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

However, there is no trace of the Davide Faraoni case in the sports press release: the Veronese was accused at the end of the match for the second goal disallowed for Kean after a slap by the latter towards the Verona winger. After the shot, Faraoni got up to follow the action, but at the moment of the goal he staged an embarrassing scene. This is an episode that would have deserved the Judge’s attention, but the referee did not mention it. And there will be no file from the Prosecutor’s Office which had already reported Gatti’s intervention, requesting his disqualification for violent conduct. But the Judge – as specified in the press release – questioned the referee, who declared that he had seen and evaluated Gatti’s conduct, whistled a free kick. If the referee sees and evaluates, by regulation he cannot be punished with television evidence, so in Faraoni’s case everything passed in… silence.

