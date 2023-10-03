The left back shines in Next Gen and looks to the first team: “To follow in the footsteps of the path taken by Iling, Miretti and Soulé”

Riccardo Turicchia (born in 2003) is one of the youngsters who have stood out the most in the Juventus youth sector in recent years. After his first steps in Borgo Tossignano, having moved from Imolese and Cesena, he completed his training in Vinovo starting from the Under 17s. He spent two years under the management of Andrea Bonatti, up to the Primavera, and the last two with Massimo Brambilla in Next Gen. He completed the first two years at the Final Four in Nyon, in the Youth League, last year he instead played in the final of the Serie C Italian Cup (lost against Vicenza) and that of the Under 20 World Cup (lost against Uruguay) with the Italian national team. Consistency in his work and desire to improve also distinguish him this year, in his second year in Next Gen, despite a slightly more shaky start to the season than usual for the Bianconeri.