The Bianconeri are looking for reinforcements in midfield, after the suspensions of Fagioli and Pogba: yesterday meeting between Bozzo, the player’s agent, and the Juventus managers

Filippo Cornacchia

19 October – MILAN

Another meeting, the second in less than ten days. Yesterday Beppe Bozzo, lawyer and agent of Federico Bernardeschi, met with Juventus managers at Continassa. A second half of last week’s summit, again in Turin. Many topics are on the table, including the future of the former Juventus wildcard, currently starring in MLS with Toronto. Juventus will have to strengthen their team in January after Paul Pogba’s suspension for doping and Nicolò Fagioli’s 7-month disqualification for the betting case. Director Cristiano Giuntoli and director Giovanni Manna would like to give two reinforcements to Massimiliano Allegri. But the winter market also promises to be sustainable and without large spending possibilities: so the Juventus managers must work on possible opportunities. If in the midfield we insist on one between Samardzic (Udinese) and Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Bernardeschi is a candidate as an alternative to the various Berardi (Sassuolo) and Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Federico can leave Toronto on loan until June, he knows Allegri perfectly, the Juventus environment and the Italian championship. It would be a ready, guaranteed and flexible purchase since Bernardeschi, with Allegri, played as an attacking winger, attacking midfielder, midfielder and in an emergency even as a striker. Added to all these reasons is the former Juventus player’s desire to return to Juve and Turin, where he still has his home, also to try to convince coach Luciano Spalletti in view of Euro2024.

October 19, 2023 (changed October 19, 2023 | 00:30)

