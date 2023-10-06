The Juventus board of directors approved the 2022-23 budget, with a loss of 123.7 million, and defined the guidelines for the expected capital strengthening

Marco Iaria

@

marcoiaria1

6 October – MILAN

Juventus closes the 2022-23 budget with a loss of 123.7 million and is preparing to launch a capital increase of 200 million. This is the double outcome of the board of directors which met today to approve the draft budget for 30 June 2023 and to define the guidelines for the recapitalisation: the shareholders’ meeting on 23 November will ratify everything.

conti

—

The Juventus club has almost halved the deficit compared to 2021-22, when it recorded the red record of 239 million. In all, 722 million lost in the last five years. And since the net worth as of 30 June 2023 has been reduced to 42 million and the prospects of this financial year, without the rich proceeds of the Champions League, are still of a consistent loss, a new action to strengthen capital has become inevitable: the third increase of capital from 2019, after those of 300 and 400 million. Having taken office at the beginning of 2023, the new management, led by the Ferrero president and the CEO. Scanavino is carrying out a rigorous cut plan to rebalance the cost-income dynamic. Already last season operating expenses were reduced. The savings will be even more marked in the current financial year, due to the departures of Di Maria, Paredes, Cuadrado and Bonucci and a transfer campaign conducted in the name of sustainability by sporting director Giuntoli. But all this is not enough, also because without the approximately 80 million in proceeds from the cups to which the Juventus budget was aligned, the numbers don’t add up.

exor

—

Thus, while waiting to monetize the valorization of talents on the market, the shareholders are called upon to strengthen the club’s assets. And the majority shareholder Exor has already committed to underwriting its share, expressing its willingness to make payments towards a future capital increase of 128 million. “The board of directors – reads the note – has updated the estimates of the 2023/24 – 2026/27 Plan, which confirms the Group’s strategic and development lines based on sporting competitiveness, strengthening the brand and consolidating the economic balance- financial, with a significant and structural reduction in net financial debt”.

October 6 – 6.53pm

