Samardzic is at the top of Juve’s list of transfer targets: the Juventus fans are hoping for it after the like on Instagram

“The book and whoever wrote it were jailbirds”, said Dante Alighieri. Now, however, society has changed and much less is needed to make people fall in love, even a little like.

The fans of the team sincerely hope so Juve, that after seeing theI like a photo of Cambiaso’s celebration from Samardzic, now they can’t wait to see the German in Turin. The Juventus management is strongly focusing on the Udinese midfielder, a perfect fit for Allegri’s team. The problem is all about when: in January or June?

In the meantime, the Old Lady continues to follow other profiles, from Hojbjerg of Tottenham until By Paul of Atletico Madrid. Without Pogba and Fagioli, a restyling is needed in midfield.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 30 – 10.26am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED