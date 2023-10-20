Romulo gave an interview in which he touched on Juve-related topics: among the Bianconeri mentioned are Paul Pogba and Antonio Conte

Interviewed on Radio Serie A, Romulusformer footballer of Juventus, answered several questions about his past and future. Among these, the Brazilian spoke about the best Italian coaches. In particular, Romulus praised Antonio Conte, a technician he didn’t have in his career but with whom he would have liked to work. Furthermore, the former footballer spoke about the strongest player with whom he trained and the name fell on Paul Pogba.

Romulo and the “worry” Count

On the Italian school of coaches, Romulus he spoke mainly about technicians from the past and present of the Juventus: “For me, Italian coaches are the best. I was unfortunate enough not to have Conte as a coach: when I was atHellashe wanted me badly Juve in January. I went to Turin at the end of the season, Conte he had just left and arrived Allegri. He is also a very high level coach, but in terms of mentality I would have liked to work with Conte. I always quote Conte as an example of how he presses and creates superiority on the flanks. There Juve she hadn’t won for long before he arrived, he brought her back to winning three championships in a row. Those who arrived later, in my opinion, still highlighted the hand of Contedespite the 5 won by Allegri and the one won by Sarri. The basis of Juve it was the one built by anyway Conte. Also Gasperini it’s a reference from a mentality point of view, the two of them are the most incisive. In terms of football played, I mean De Zerbi: I was already following him a Benevento. Him and Vincenzo Italian within a few years they will be the reference coaches for the big world teams, Vincenzo’s hand in Fiorentina it’s clear, he plays different football from the others.”

Pogba total player

On the best players with whom Romulus played in the team more than one player from his past in the team has come to light Juventus. Here’s what she said: “There are many. Pirlo he was unique, it’s difficult to see a player like that. I had the pleasure of seeing him play from the outside and then finding him as a partner: it was something wonderful. He had technique, calmness and vision of the game: he found spaces and holes with millimetric passes that a normal footballer doesn’t find. The most complete one I had as a companion, however, was Pogba: he defended like a true defender, he read all the spaces and all the times and scored almost like an attacker. He ran, he jumped more than the others, he kicked with his right and left, he dribbled from both sides: he was a crazy player. I’m sorry that he can’t find the real football anymore, but in that period he was very strong.”

