Adrien Rabiot spoke about his national team and Juventus teammate Paul Pogba: the midfielder said he wanted to be close to him

Speaking at Telefoot, Adrien Rabiot he responded to a question about his compatriot and companion at Juventus Paul Pogba. The French player, who returned to Juventus since Manchester United last year, he is experiencing what is probably the most difficult phase of his career. Plagued by injuries, a few weeks ago the player tested positive in an anti-doping test and counter-analysis.

On his partner, the player of Juventus said: “I had the opportunity to discuss with Paul. It’s true that it’s a complicated situation. Alla Juventus we were all dejected by this news. Of course we are with him. He has our support and we hope he comes out of this in the best possible way. All this for just one person is a heavy thing.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 15 – 2.19pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED