Luca Bianchin

11 October – MILAN

You recognize the AC Milan fans because, at the end of the international break, they have dark circles under their eyes, bitten nails and caffeine nervousness. The AC Milan fans are used to receiving bad news during the break: Maignan’s injury against France a year ago, Olivier Giroud’s ankle problem in September. So, these days, they count the days and hours, hoping that the two weeks will pass without shivers. Stefano Pioli has the right to feel indebted to fate and for these two weeks he has a clear desire: to find Pierre Kalulu, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rade Krunic, the three injured on the way back. Good news: everyone is expected on the list of available players for Milan-Juve on Sunday 22nd, the first match after the restart. And so, a key word is about to return: turnover.

Milan are expected to have a nice week before the end of the month: Juve at home, a decisive away match in Paris, an away match in Naples. Seven days in the piranha tank. Pioli, as in the old advertisement, chose to prevent and in Genoa, last Saturday, he kept Olivier Giroud and above all Rafa Leao, who is not used to watching others, on the bench. During the break, Leao will play against Slovakia and Bosnia, with a trip to Zenica included in the price: let’s say that “national break” sounds good but it’s a fair lie. Rather than going on break, we’re racing around Europe.

And then, Pioli will rotate. Rade Krunic, for example, in this Milan has not stopped being a starter: Adli did well but Krunic guarantees balance, he makes few mistakes, he reads situations as Pioli likes. Yes, there is a good chance that he will return to the starting lineup already in the match against Juve on Sunday 22nd. Adli will obviously have minutes and the principle is the same as for other roles. At the center of the attack, for example, Luka Jovic will soon have a new opportunity, despite the fact that in Genoa he still seemed far behind in terms of condition. Olivier Giroud will start one of the two matches with France (Friday in Holland for the European qualifiers, Tuesday in a friendly in France against Scotland) and cannot make a hat trick: impossible to see him from the start against Juve, PSG and Napoli. One of those matches belongs to Jovic, rather than Okafor, currently used as vice-Leao on the left. With a great premise: a lot will depend on the evolution of the next 10 days, especially for those who have or have had recent physical problems.

The defense, in this context, deserves a separate discussion. On Sunday 22nd against Juve Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez will be missing due to suspension, not just any two. Back there, we will go into “plan B” mode. In goal, Marco Sportiello. On the right, Davide Calabria, who will remain at Milanello during the break. On the left, Alessandro Florenzi. A couple of variables remain. The first is Pierre Kalulu, who is about to become available again. Kalulu has been missing for a month – it was September 10th – and will soon be useful to Milan, who can use him as a right back or as a central defender. Possible prediction: he will play a part against Juve to return to the starting line-up in Paris. The second variable is the rotation of the central defenders because Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori now have a twin-like understanding: Milan almost never concedes goals with them. The fact is that Fik has once again been called up by England and Thiaw will even go to the United States to play with Germany against the States and Mexico. To be friendly, they are quite challenging. Thiaw will return to Milan next Wednesday, not very late but in short, not even that early. Pioli, if he wants to spare him, will just have to give a knowing look to Kjaer or Kalulu.

The advantage in all this is the yield. The alternatives responded, some more, some less, and for the midfield it is a great advantage. Yunus Musah played like someone who has always felt like a Rossoneri player and for Milan it was therapeutic: no anxiety due to Loftus-Cheek’s absence. RLC will return soon and will alternate with Yunus on the center-right. On the left, however, Tijjani Reijnders is serene: the more he plays, the more fun he has. At Az, last season, he played all the league matches, with an average of 89 minutes and 38 seconds. He went out a couple of times, just long enough to have a coffee.

