The announcement made by the player in a live Twitch broadcast from the club: a one-year extension for the defender

25 October 2023 (change at 4.57pm) – MILAN

Federico Gatti has signed the extension of the Juventus contract until 2028. He declared it himself in a live video on the Twitch channel of the Juventus club, which then announced with an official note: “We are happy to announce that Federico Gatti has renewed the contract that binds him to Juventus, until 30 June 2028”. Purchased in January 2022 from Frosinone and actually landed in Turin the following summer, the expiry of the previous contract signed upon arrival at Juventus was until 30 June 2027. In addition to the one-year extension, an adjustment of the salary is also envisaged .

says Juventus

—

“Fede immediately knew how to win over everyone – writes Juventus -. His main characteristics are his dedication and humility: step by step, Gatti has become a player who already now – after just over a year – is fundamental for the team on the pitch and for the group off the pitch.” And a couple of statistical notes: “And they are certainly not two cases: Gatti’s goals in black and white are three, and since he played for Juventus, no Italian central defender from a team present in Serie A in the two seasons has scored more, considering all competitions. As for defensive value, in the same period no Juventus defender was dribbled past on average fewer times than him (0.26 per game, 9 dribbles conceded in 34 games)”.

THE EMOTIONS

—

“Today is a special day, I signed the renewal. My parents and my partner were also there, it was almost more exciting to see them. Then continuing my career here is certainly a great emotion”, said Gatti in the live broadcast . “It means a lot, every now and then I think back to the past… I always pass by my grandfather’s house and I never thought I’d be able to live in Turin again, it’s a dream I live every day.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

WIN

—

What does Gatti hope for now? “Winning a trophy, that’s what I want and what’s in my head – he replied in the video -. I don’t know when it will be, but I’m sure we will win a trophy. I hope as soon as possible, I’ve already dreamed of it a bit. .. the ride in the open top bus, that day on the pitch. That will be a sunny day, with all the fans singing.” And again: “On the pitch you don’t think about anything, you don’t even hear the fans singing. Then when the match ends and you look at it again it’s a bit strange, but I have to live it with all of myself because I want to get as high as possible.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED