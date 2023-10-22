Nocerino would have praised Allegri, his former coach: for the former Juventus player, the only champions in black and white today would be Rabiot and Chiesa

Guest on TvPlay, Antonio Nocerino addressed various topics of the next challenge between Milan e Juventus. Among these, the double ex defended the Juventus coach Massimiliano with all his might Allegri: “You can like the style or not, but you have to have a lot of respect because being a coach is not easy. Believe me, there is a lot of stress behind it. He helped me, given that he exalted me in the Milan, making me play with champions. He’s a very intelligent coach, he sees the game like few others. He has always had the game, then he depends both on the players and on the moments of the match. He can’t attack for an entire match.”

Subsequently Nocerino analyzed the current Juventus: “What was missing in the return of Allegri at the Juve? The footballers, how many champions there are in this one Juve? Solo Rabiot e Church they can play in big teams, while the others only in perspective. Also Vlahovic? Yes, he can become a big striker. I played for the Juve and it’s heavy, it’s not like when you play for another team.” Finally on the match prediction: “Milan-Juve how will it end? These are matches that prepare themselves. The Milanin my opinion, has young and strong players, while the Juve it’s more of a work in progress. Even if it’s always better to have the Bianconeri at a distance.”

