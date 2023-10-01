From the Juventus motto to the match against Atalanta: the words of Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti

Interviewed on the official YouTube channel of Serie A League the Juventus midfielder Miretti he said: “Juventus DNA is as the motto says until the end. In Vinovo there are a thousand phrases from all the most famous players who have passed here. You grow up seeing all these sentences on the walls: Winning isn’t important, it’s the only thing that matters, until the end. Every time you take the field you feel these responsibilities, ever since you were a kid. Cheerful? I have a very scholastic relationship with the coach. He gives me a lot of advice, makes me understand what to work on and puts me in a position to do it. With the experience he has I can’t help but listen to him. He is my teacher and I follow his teachings.”

One of Miretti’s idols is Marchisio: “It’s a role model for all of us kids that we were growing up was him because he was one of those who did the whole Juve journey. Juve was a point of reference for the whole world. For me, a midfielder, he was even more of a model to follow. I have good technique, good vision of the game. The things I like to do on the pitch are the moments when we have the ball, we build important actions to score goals. That’s the part I enjoy the most. Making assists is always niceI like it almost more than scoring goals. It would be a satisfaction to score the first goal with the Juventus shirt. Doing 6-7 would be nice, let’s hope the first one arrives.”

On theAtalanta: “We have to play our game. We know that they bring intensity across the pitch and consequently we need to match this intensity. If we can play our game I think we can have our say. Scalvini? I think he’s a strong player. We grew up together, he played for Atalanta and Juve but we met in the national team and we know each other well. In addition to his physical strength, he is good at reading many situations. This is why I say he is a strong player.”

