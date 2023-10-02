On social media, McKennie’s father made it clear that he did not like the new position chosen by Allegri for the 1998 class

After being one step away from farewell in the last few Weston releases McKennie he was often one of the best on the pitch at Juventus. The American has always been deployed as a midfielder, effectively stealing the position from compatriot Weah.

A choice that was not liked John McKennie, father of the class of 1998who commented on social media: “Put Mckennie in midfield! Weah on the wing! They have proven to play well together in their respective positions!”.

A direct attack on Allegri from the American midfielder’s father, who would prefer to see his son play in his original position, like in the national team. Will Max listen to him?

October 2, 2023 (changed October 2, 2023 | 10:55)

