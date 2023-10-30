After the two goals disallowed by VAR in the match against Verona, Juve striker Moise Kean complained on social media

After a hug with PharaohsIn fact, Kean then found the way to the goal. However, when called by VAR, the referee observed the action better and disallowed the goal foul by the Italian attacker. Other images, however, clearly show the Verona player lying on the ground after the Juventus goal, almost as if simulate the foul.

A situation that must not have pleased Kean who wrote on Instagram: “The scammers don’t stop, they continue!”.

October 30 – 08:14

