Iuliano spoke about the situation at Juventus after the latest events: for the former Juventus player the team would be slightly less competitive

Interviewed on Tmw Radio, Mark Julian expressed his opinion on the consequences of the case Beans he might have left to the Juventus. For the former Juventus player, mister’s team Allegri it would always be competitive. The real danger would be another, namely that of the injured. Here’s what she said:

“I think that numerically we must necessarily intervene. I think the company knows this. Samardzic he is an excellent player who showed great things in Udine. He would do well in many teams. Giuntoli he knows all the players that exist so I trust him a lot. The financial situation will also need to be assessed. These problems undermine the objectives somewhat. We can’t say, however, that they won’t reach 11 players. We will have to be more careful about injuries and situations of tiredness but the Champions League objective remains the minimum. The problem is injuries. Danilo he’s injured, Alex Sandro the conditions are not known. The attackers are strong up front but you can’t have them all together. This can undermine the final objectives.”

October 18th – 3.45pm

