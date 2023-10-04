The Polish striker has returned to work in the group and could play next to Chiesa on Saturday. Personalized training for Vlahovic and ankle discomfort for Kostic

Milik is there, Vlahovic is not. And Kostic also stops with a slight discomfort in his ankle. But if the Serbian winger should return to work with his teammates tomorrow, DV9’s recovery for Saturday’s derby remains in strong doubt: Dusan also had a personalized session this morning, which promises to be a last minute decision. And at the moment in the environments close to the player no one is making a fuss. While waiting to understand the evolution of the back pain of the Juventus center forward, already absent in Bergamo, Juventus approached the match against Torino with a training session (the first of the day) in front of around a hundred fans and with the good news of Milik, back with his teammates after missing out against Atalanta due to calf discomfort. Important recovery regardless and even more so given Vlahovic’s situation.

DEFENSE TESTS 4

—

Massimiliano Allegri also took advantage of one of the last three training sessions before the derby for some tactical experiments: the 4-man defense was tried with Weah at right back (with McKennie again as midfielder) and Danilo or Cambiaso on the left. Rotations also in attack: from the usual two-pronged attack (Chiesa-Milik) to the trident variant with Miretti (or Yildiz) behind Chiesa and Kean. On the pitch with the first team, given the absences of Alex Sandro, De Sciglio, Kostic, Vlahovic and Pogba (suspended as a precautionary measure for doping, counter-analysis tomorrow), also the young Filippo Grosso, son of Fabio Mondo, former Juventus player now coach of Lyon.