Giovanni Albanese

16 October – Turin

For Juventus there wasn’t much chance to recharge their batteries during this break. Continassa is semi-deserted and the club recently celebrated the centenary of the Agnelli family at the head of the club, but it also had to deal with yet another tile, that of the betting case in which Fagioli is also involved. Most of Allegri’s players are playing for the national team: there are very few left in Turin, which is why the coach hasn’t been able to experiment with anything new. The good thing is that in view of the resumption of the championship those who missed the last matches due to physical problems could recover, from Chiesa who returned early from Coverciano and still to be verified to Vlahovic, who did not respond to Serbia’s call to get back into shape track. However, Danilo remains in doubt, having returned early from the national team after a muscle injury during the match against Venezuela. His condition will be checked in these days.

At Continassa this year they find themselves managing a rather limited calendar. Without the European cups, Allegri can manage several long weeks: the coach has made an appointment for next December 30th, to understand how much advantage his team will have gained compared to its direct rivals for the highest area of ​​the table who have to play more matches. The risk of breaks for national teams is always linked to the possibility – averted – of someone getting hurt, in addition to the stressful long journeys imposed on those who – to reach their national team – have to face a journey of several hours, returning close to the next match on the calendar with Juve: in particular Bremer, McKennie and Weah.

Vlahovic is working to get rid of the low back pain that kept him out of action against Atalanta and Turin. The center forward aims to be with Milan at San Siro, in recent days he is observing a personalized program with a trainer to return to the group as early as Tuesday. Alex Sandro is out due to a medium-grade lesion of the hamstring of his left thigh: he aims to return at the beginning of November, against Fiorentina or Cagliari, at worst he will return after the break in the Italian derby against Inter . De Sciglio, on the other hand, continues the rehabilitation process between the pitch and the gym, right on schedule which should return him to Allegri’s disposal by the end of the year, even if patience will be needed.

Allegri hopes very much that this break will also bring Chiesa back to him. He is Juventus’ extra man at this stage and this can also be seen from the numbers: the four goals scored so far are not few, for someone aiming for a personal record of double figures in a single championship. Chiesa had started well together with Vlahovic, who is the first real piece to recover: the Juventus number 9 needs continuity, without the anxiety of the physical problems that have been bothering him for a while. Locatelli is also growing, unlike Rabiot, who is still a little behind last year: this could be due to the shortened calendar, which doesn’t allow him to put in many useful minutes.

October 16 – 1.21pm

