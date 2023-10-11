If the violation of the sporting code were ascertained, the player would risk a long disqualification

There seems to be no respite for Juve with the off-field events. The latest concerns Nicolò Fagioli, one of the young people who grew up in the Juventus youth sector: the midfielder born in 2001 is under investigation because he allegedly bet on illegal platforms, according to what was verified by the investigators who cross-referenced the accesses of his and numerous other profiles.

ARTICLE 24

—

Gambling is not a crime, except on illegal platforms: an athlete, whatever the role he plays (be it an athlete, a coach or a manager) cannot, however, bet on the discipline he practices. Article 24 of the Code of Sports Justice in fact explains the prohibition “on subjects of the federal system, managers, members and members of companies belonging to the professional sector from placing or accepting bets, directly or indirectly, even from subjects authorized to receive them, which concern results relating to official meetings organized within the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA”.

UNDER THE LENS

—

The police flying squad would have traced the Juventus player as part of an investigation opened in recent months by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office – the file is in the hands of the public prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta – into a round of betting (sports and otherwise) on online platforms. Now we are trying to clarify the midfielder’s possible movements, with exploratory investigations: to understand if Fagioli really bet and above all on what. The FIGC Prosecutor’s Office is also aware of the proceeding: the report was sent by the player’s lawyers on August 30th. The prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné is carefully following the evolution of the investigations. A possible violation of the sporting code – referring precisely to article 24 – would lead Nicolò Fagioli to face a sanction that can reach up to a disqualification of three years or more, to which a fine starting from 25 thousand euros can be added.