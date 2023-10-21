Massimo Giletti speaks exclusively to Juvenews.eu. Here’s what he told us about the next match and beyond

What type of match will Milan-Juventus be? In this regard, we contacted exclusively Massimo Gilettitelevision host, well-known fan of the Old Lady.

Massimo, what kind of match do you expect at San Siro between Milan and Juventus?

“A difficult match, which Juventus absolutely cannot lose, especially to gain greater awareness of their own strengths. Even though Milan are clearly superior, we must play like Juventus, not be afraid and build play, without leaving room for the speed of Leao and his teammates” .

From your point of view, is your friend Allegri’s Juventus equipped to win the scudetto?

“Juventus cannot take the field to finish fourth as their only possible goal of the season. It does not belong to us as history, as DNA. Unfortunately, however, being told that the Scudetto is an unattainable goal, I believe, creates a dangerous alibi for the players. It’s true: we have few real players in midfield and just as few charismatic men who have the strength to shoulder the responsibility of leading us towards victory. However, this does not mean that we must fight on the pitch until the end, truly believing in it.”

We can’t help but ask you your point of view regarding the “Scommettopoli” scandal…

“The banality of evil, the terrible inability to see and experience horizons other than the “God of Money) are the basis of a phenomenon that will have to be evaluated with attention and caution, without justicialism and fires of medieval memory. Footballers have everything: money, success, beautiful women… yet we are discovering that they have a forbidden fruit called gambling. Except that, by focusing on football, they play on their defeat like men and athletes. They know full well that it is forbidden, but they don’t stop. Like Adam and Eve’s apple, the fruit not to be picked that they can’t resist. Freud talked about death. I hope they have an epiphany and can understand how to get out of such a deep abyss.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 21st – 11.31am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED