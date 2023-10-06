New exclusive interview conducted by Juvenews.eu. Here’s what De Biasi told us, speaking to our microphones

Regarding the upcoming Derby della Mole, we reached out by telephone exclusively Gianni De Biasiformer coach of Torino (in the 2005-2006 season, in 2007 and, again, in 2008).

What kind of derby do you expect?

“The derby is always the derby. Emotions overcome the technical and tactical component. The factor that will have the greatest impact will be that of an emotional nature. These are obvious phrases, but from my personal experience, I tell you that it is like this.”

In what ways could Torino undermine Juventus?

“I believe that Toro’s attitude will be decisive. I expect an aggressive team, like all Juric’s, who comes at you high and tries to win every ball. They will all be features of considerable importance.”

Which players, by virtue of this, could prove decisive?

“Absolutely yes. But for individual duels they will make a difference. The players who could stand out the most are those who possess a virtue in dribbling: on one side Chiesa and Vlahovic, on the other Zapata and Radonjic.”

Given Allegri’s technical and tactical proposal, do you feel like placing Juventus among the favorites for the Scudetto?

“It certainly needs to be taken into consideration. I believe that Inter, Milan and Napoli have something more, but Juventus without cups must be considered without a shadow of a doubt. It’s no small physical and mental advantage.”

Are you convinced by the play expressed by Allegri’s team?

“I haven’t seen any significant changes compared to last season. I really liked Juve against Lazio, much less against Sassuolo, Lecce and Atalanta.”

