The situation at the restart: Weah will have it until after the break, Alex Sandro could return to Cagliari, De Sciglio continues treatment to return by the end of the year

Giovanni Albanese

31 October – MILAN

The emergency continues. After Weah’s injury, Allegri has to review his plans for the next away match in Florence. A treacherous match, in which the former Chiesa and Vlahovic and more are expected: Juve have not won at the Franchi since 2018, the last season of Allegri’s first five-year term. More than on other occasions, among other things, at Continassa there is reflection on the change of formation: in these days the technical staff could give birth to a 3-4-1-2 to exploit the attacking midfielder characteristics of Miretti (or alternatively Yildiz ) or even a 4-3-3. This last solution, however, depends above all on the presence of Danilo: still apart and unlikely to be available for Florence.

NURSERY

—

Weah will have it until after the break, Alex Sandro could return at best with Cagliari, De Sciglio continues his therapy to get back on the pitch by the end of the year. In short, Allegri will have to do with what he has for a little while longer, perhaps making McKennie responsible – “I hope he holds up because it’s fundamental” the coach said a few days ago – and hoping above all that they don’t give up from a physical point of view the backbones of the team, starting with Locatelli and Rabiot. The imbalance between the lanes is evident: on the left there is plenty, so much so that Iling struggles to make his way in the alternation between Kostic and Cambiaso, while on the right for now there is a gap to fill, considering that McKennie (used as a midfielder , after Fagioli’s disqualification) is the only valid alternative to Weah.

CHOICES

—

Against Fiorentina, mandatory defense: with Gatti, Rugani Bremer protecting Szczesny. With Rabiot and Locatelli, essential, there will be McKennie: as a midfielder or as a fourth, considering that Miretti could find space behind the strikers or Chiesa could be diverted to the right to close the trident. This last solution could re-credit Iling (with Cambiaso as full-back), going beyond Kostic’s candidacy. The choices in attack need to be checked: Vlahovic’s presence from the start is not a given, also because Kean and Milik are well. Allegri will decide in these days: together with his collaborators he will have carefully studied the Viola’s last match against Lazio.

October 31, 2023 (modified October 31, 2023 | 2:57 pm)

