The attacker’s contract expires in 2025: the Bianconeri must extend the agreement to secure the investment made in the player in recent years. Giuntoli and the prosecutor talked about it at lunch

Giovanni Albanese

26 October – MILAN

The meeting had been on the agenda for a while. The attempt to keep track of it, consuming it in Milan rather than Turin, was unsuccessful. Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna were intercepted before lunch as they were leaving Palazzo Parigi, one of the most famous transfer lounges in Italian football. There they met Fali Ramadani, Federico Chiesa’s agent, in the late morning. The attacker’s contract expires in 2025: the club must extend the agreement to secure the investment made in the player in recent years.

INVESTMENT

—

Juve spent 40 million to redeem Chiesa from Fiorentina, after paying a costly two-year loan of 10 and the same number as bonuses. A total cost of 60 million which the player has only partially repaid so far, since he was forced to stay away from the pitch for a long period due to a bad injury. Water under the bridge: despite some recent ailments, the Juventus number 7 aims to return to top condition with a record season. Among other things, Allegri wants him to be more of an attacker, the 4 goals scored so far suggest that he could reach double figures in scoring in Serie A for the first time.

RENEWAL TESTS

—

Chiesa is undoubtedly at the center of the Juve project, but in this historical moment the monstrous offers from other markets must also be taken into consideration. Last summer his name was on the notebooks of at least 3-4 top English clubs, ready to make attractive offers. At Continassa they have always been open to the sale of valuable players only in the face of indispensable offers: without renewal, however, the player next summer would find himself just one year from the deadline, with much more decision-making power over his future than the club. The initial positions between supply and demand on the new job are still far away, but the discussion has just begun. And good relations could also speed up the work for a short renewal, to guarantee everyone.

October 26 – 2.24pm

