The injury emergency for Juve could increase in attack. In addition to Vlahovic, who is highly at risk of being called up for the derby (he trained separately today too), Chiesa could also withdraw. The striker stopped suddenly during today’s training, returning before the others as a precaution after feeling severe discomfort in his thigh. The instrumental tests have ruled out injuries, but for Allegri the risk of not having him with Torino is real. Tomorrow will be decisive.

Chiesa has been the main player in the Juventus attack so far, beyond the four goals he has scored. The accident seems very similar to the one that forced him to return early from the national team retreat last month, on the eve of North Macedonia-Italy. Even on that occasion, the MRI ruled out muscle injuries: it was just a case of strong fatigue, which was eliminated with a few days of rest. We could be facing the same situation: but this time with a match less than 48 hours to play.