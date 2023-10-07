On the table the financial year closed at -115 million on 30 June. The recapitalization hypothesis is rising

Today the Juventus Board of Directors meets to approve the 2022-23 budget, which is expected to record an operating loss of around 115 million euros. However, the result was a clear improvement compared to the previous year which, after the review carried out by the club, had led to a red of 239.3 million. The year that started with the exclusion from the European cups, however, will put a strain on the Lady’s accounts, despite the savings policy also perpetuated in the last transfer session, which closed with only one purchase for the first team (Timothy Weah from Lille for 10.3 million) and a significant decrease in the amount of wages, after the departures, among others, of Di Maria and Cuadrado. The net worth, however, has been eroded by the losses of the last two years. Thus the rumors about a new capital increase have become increasingly insistent in recent weeks. President Gianluca Ferrero and CEO Maurizio Scanavino will probably also talk about it at today’s board of directors. Although, obviously, the decision will, if necessary, be up to the shareholders and will only be ratified by the meeting at the end of November.

Compared to a few months ago, however, when the CEO of Exor, the main shareholder, John Elkann publicly invited Juventus to “walk on its own two feet”, the wind seems to have changed. Partly out of necessity (without the money from the Champions League, the 2023-24 financial year will start with a shortfall of at least 100 million…), partly as a sign of trust towards the new management, which has demonstrated its will with facts to follow an economically virtuous path, halving the loss on the individual balance sheet from one year to the next. If the decision to recapitalize is made, however, the figures for 2019 (300 million) and 2021 (400 million) are unlikely to be replicated. More than anything, it will be a breath of fresh air to deal with today’s emergency and give strength and continuity to the savings operation inaugurated by the club in the last two seasons. In essence, it should not exceed 200 million. While the diktat to the top management and the transfer managers will not change: Juve must continue with the policy of cost cutting and sustainability, after the excesses of the past which led to expenses not in line with the club’s revenue.