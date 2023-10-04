Speaking on TvPlay, Mario Balotelli wanted to defend Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri: “Unjustified hatred”

After the bad draw against Atalanta, the #AllegriOut became popular again on social media. However, Mario spoke on TvPlay Balotelli he wanted to defend the Juventus coach.

“I had Allegri, I liked it a lot – he said -. He’s a good coach, I don’t understand all this hatred towards him. He will certainly have made mistakes, but there is too much fury towards him. He is in Juve, he has goals to achieve, but it’s definitely not scarce“.

“When he was at Milan, he defended us outside in front of the cameras, then inside… Mourinho did it too. Allegri is a top for me. If Juventus starts to get going, they will win the Scudetto. But he will struggle like this,” concluded the attacker.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 3 – 11.10am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED