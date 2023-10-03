If the positive test is confirmed, the Bianconeri are on the hunt for a replacement for Polpo when the transfer market reopens: the Tottenham midfielder is closed by Sarr and Bissouma. But also keep an eye on the playmakers, from Berardi to Sudakov

Filippo Cornacchia

3 October – Turin

January is still three months away. Yet on Thursday Juventus will already be able to begin to understand what type of winter they will experience on the transfer market. More than a crystal ball, it will be the B sample of Paul Pogba’s urine from 20 August (Udinese-Juventus) that will direct the moves and negotiations of the Juventus managers. “We await the outcome, then we will decide how to act together with Paul’s management”, explained Cristiano Giuntoli, the Lady’s director, in recent days. The time for counter-analysis has arrived. On Thursday the Frenchman, who has been suspended as a precautionary measure by the Anti-Doping Tribunal since September 11th due to the positivity to testosterone found in the Udine test, will know whether the second test will confirm or reverse the situation. The future of the number 10 and also that of Juventus depends on the verdict. Yes, because the possible confirmation of the positivity would start two parallel games.

The investigation by the anti-doping prosecutor’s office for Pogba and the search for a plan B in the middle of the pitch for the Bianconeri. At the end of the proceedings, the anti-doping prosecutor’s office may request dismissal to the Tna (National Anti-Doping Tribunal) or referral. Or he can propose a sanction to the player, obviously less than 4 years (maximum disqualification). In any case, it would be an early divorce for Pogba and Juventus, who, not surprisingly, have been preparing for any scenario for a while now. Including the possibility of having to say goodbye to Paul, saving around thirty million by terminating the contract, and then signing a new midfielder as early as January. At the moment the ideas of the Giuntoli-Manna transfer duo are different, but one continues to convince more than the others: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28 year old from Tottenham.

Contacts and advantages

—

The Danish midfielder, a former pupil of Antonio Conte at Spurs, is convincing from all points of view. The technical-physical aspects are intertwined with the personal and above all character ones. Hojbjerg is not only an excellent example of a “box to box” midfielder, but he is also in the prime of his career and has always been a driving force for his teams. At least until a few months ago and the arrival on the bench of the whites from north London of Ange Postecoglou, the revelation coach of the Premier League. The Australian in the middle of the field is focusing on the Sarr-Bissouma pair. Tottenham are second in the table and Hojbjerg has to settle for crumbs: against Liverpool he came on in the 90th minute. And it wasn’t the first time: in seven league games he totaled 78 minutes. Very little for anyone. Even more so for someone like the Dane, whose contract expires in 2025 and has Euro 2024 in his sights. For all these reasons, Juventus has explored the former Bayern player as a precaution. There has already been some contact and Hojbjerg is described as anything but indifferent to the Lady’s charm (but Atletico is also there). If Pogba’s positivity is confirmed, the track is destined to heat up.

Variable African Cup

—

If Hojbjerg’s salary for Juventus does not seem like an insurmountable obstacle, especially thanks to the tax relief provided by the growth decree, the agreement with Tottenham is not as obvious as it might seem given the player’s limited playing time. Spurs are not open to loans, at least for now, and value the Dane at around thirty million. It’s not just a question of principle: in January both Sarr and Bissouma will be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations for at least a month. Translated: in the event of Hojbjerg’s departure, Tottenham should buy a suitable replacement.

Alternative e fantasia

—

So at Continassa they continue to keep their antennas straight on the alternatives in the midfield – Koné of Borussia Moenchengladbach, Fofana of Monaco and Diarra of Strasbourg – and on possible fantasy reinforcements for the attack. Domenico Berardi, already courted in August, remains the hot spot. But alongside Sassuolo’s number 10, the candidacy of Georgiy Sudakov, a 21-year-old Ukrainian from Shakhtar Donetsk, remains, and for the summer also pay attention to Mattia Zaccagni from Lazio (expires in 2025).

October 3 – 09:38

