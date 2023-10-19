The club statement after the disqualification was made official: “We are firmly convinced that Nicolò will face the journey with a great sense of responsibility”

Shortly after the press release with which the Federation made the disqualification for Nicolò Fagioli official, Juventus also released a note announcing “full support” and “support in carrying out the therapeutic plan”, tones which confirm what has already emerged regarding the will of Juventus not to suspend the payment of his salary during the period of disqualification.

THE JUVENTUS PRESS RELEASE

“The Club takes note of the official press release from the FIGC and confirms its full support for Nicolò Fagioli in tackling this path – writes Juventus in its note -, providing the boy with the necessary support in carrying out the indicated therapeutic plan and, as expressly provided in the agreement, collaborating with the Federation also to identify the scheduled match cycles. We are firmly convinced that Nicolò, with the support of the Club, his teammates, his family and the professionals who assist him, will face with a great sense of responsibility the therapeutic and training course and, once the disqualification has been served, he will be able to return to competing with due serenity.”